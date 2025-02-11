Operation in Sölden
Dispute escalates: Another knife attack at après-ski
Once again, an argument got completely out of hand in a bar in the Tyrolean winter sports resort of Sölden: two locals got into a fight on Tuesday night. One of the parties threatened his opponent with a knife. Not the first case of this kind!
The knife as a "faithful companion" during après-ski. Apparently not an isolated case. In Sölden on Tuesday night, there was another argument involving a knife. The protagonists of the wild argument: two locals aged 24 and 28.
Police confiscated knives
In the course of the argument, the older man threatened his younger opponent with a knife, whereupon the police were alerted. The two parties involved were then confronted by the arriving officers. Both remained unharmed. The knife was confiscated.
The 28-year-old will be reported to the public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck.
Die Ermittler
It was not initially known what the altercation was about. In any case, the 28-year-old suspect will be reported to the public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck, the investigators concluded.
Similar incident in Sölden only recently
It was only at the end of January that a knife incident occurred in a restaurant in Sölden. An unknown quartet had gone on the rampage and harassed other guests. One of the perpetrators then allegedly brutally attacked a Slovak (40) and threatened him with a knife.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.