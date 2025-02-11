Run over your downhill friend with a camper van?

Police were at the door the next day

The defendant pleaded "partially guilty" and said that the argument had suddenly caused him to "lose his inhibitions". But he would never have wanted to run over his friend on purpose. To make matters worse, he did not show any particular concern in the nightly chat when the victim contacted him from the hospital. It was not until the next day that he was confronted with the consequences of his actions. When he was already lying on the couch at home and his mother called: "The police are at the door."