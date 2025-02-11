Would amount to censorship
Trump vice president warns Europe against too much AI regulation
US Vice President JD Vance has spoken out against excessive regulation of artificial intelligence (AI). This could stifle AI development, Vance said on Tuesday at the international AI Action Summit conference in Paris. Controlling the content of AI would be tantamount to authoritarian censorship.
The USA wanted to be a leader in the field of artificial intelligence, said Vance. He rejected the European Union's stricter regulatory approach. It could destroy a transformative industry. Compliance with European online data protection regulations meant high costs for smaller companies.
Last year, the EU adopted the world's first comprehensive set of regulations for AI. Some countries and large technology companies are pushing for a more lenient approach.
It was already clear at the start of the summit on Monday that those in favor of stricter regulation have a difficult time. Politicians and managers spoke out in favor of more moderate control in Europe. This is the only way the region can compete with the USA and China.
