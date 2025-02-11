Relegation battle awaits homecomer instead of title fight

His return has a bitter aftertaste. While Admira are aiming for promotion, he is fighting to stay in the second division with Marchfeld. Malicious tongues claim that Vorsager has gambled. Especially as he turned down an offer to extend his contract. "At the time, it was still unclear who would be coach and which new players would join. I stand behind my decision." And yet there is still a bit of melancholy. "Of course that doesn't leave me cold. Admira is a club close to my heart," said the Baden native, "I would be brutally happy if they were promoted. I would have loved to have made a contribution."

"I can't explain it"

Now it's time for him to get down to business in the "cellar". And after the first training sessions with his new squad, he no longer understood the world. "I can't explain how this team could only get nine points. I'm really positively impressed by the quality."