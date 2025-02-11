Willi Vorsager
Relegation battle awaits homecomer instead of title fight
Willi Vorsager opted for a new challenge in the summer and against his "favorite club" Admira. After six months in Norway, he is back in League Two. While his "ex" is aiming for the title, he is fighting for "survival" with Stripfing. A situation that gives the 27-year-old mixed feelings.
I just wanted to think outside the box," said Willi Vorsager in the summer, drawing a line under the Südstadt chapter. The defender played his entire soccer career outside the gates of Vienna and played 148 competitive matches for his youth club. Before the offers failed to materialize, the 27-year-old ended up at the AMS camp - and finally in Norway's 2nd division with Start Kristiansand.
"It was a great experience. I got to know a new culture there and made a lot of friends," says Vorsager, who returned home after six months in the far north. In other words: to Stripfng. "Kristiansand wanted to extend my contract. But I was there on my own and didn't see myself in Norway in the long term." Few would have seen him in Stripfing either."
His return has a bitter aftertaste. While Admira are aiming for promotion, he is fighting to stay in the second division with Marchfeld. Malicious tongues claim that Vorsager has gambled. Especially as he turned down an offer to extend his contract. "At the time, it was still unclear who would be coach and which new players would join. I stand behind my decision." And yet there is still a bit of melancholy. "Of course that doesn't leave me cold. Admira is a club close to my heart," said the Baden native, "I would be brutally happy if they were promoted. I would have loved to have made a contribution."
"I can't explain it"
Now it's time for him to get down to business in the "cellar". And after the first training sessions with his new squad, he no longer understood the world. "I can't explain how this team could only get nine points. I'm really positively impressed by the quality."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
