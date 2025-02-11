Cycling ace Wafler ahead of European Championships
Viennese number one in the world: “It’s all set”
The European Track Cycling Championships start on Wednesday in Heusden-Zolder, Belgium. Vienna's Tim Wafler goes into the title fights as the world leader in the endurance disciplines. He also has a runner-up European title to defend.
Tim Wafler has been number one in the world for a few weeks now. Now the 22-year-old Viennese can prove himself in this position for the first time at major title fights. "The preparations are complete, I'd say it's all set," says the Ströck athlete, already in the starting blocks.
The UCI recently merged the rankings for the endurance disciplines omnium, scratch, points and elimination races in order to reduce the number of rankings. Tim leads this ranking and will now go into the elimination race on Wednesday (19.45) as the world leader. After a rest day on Thursday, the scratch competition will follow on Friday (19.30). On Sunday, Wafler will then compete in the Madison race with Max Schmidbauer, another Viennese rider.
"Everything has to go right for a medal in the elite. You also need a bit of luck. Let's see if it's on my side again this year and if it's enough for precious metal in the end." Tim knows that it's particularly difficult to succeed as number one: "I certainly have a lot of shadows this year. That means that when I launch an attack, quite a few of my opponents have me on their radar and want to ride with me. I can't surprise anyone this year." Last year he succeeded in doing so with silver in the scratch.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.