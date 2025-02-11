New job! Marcel Hirscher changes sides

Hirscher, who is working on his comeback after tearing his cruciate ligament, has a new job: he is becoming a ski columnist. "Almost everything has happened in my life as a skier! One important experience I'm missing: what's it actually like on the other side of the media zone? Not to be the one being written about, but to write about what moves me? I'm currently exploring this 'other hemisphere' with the usual excitement at the start and respect for the task," says Hirscher. "My first column is in the making. It's obvious that I'm writing for The Red Bulletin: I like the way the inspirational power of sport is conveyed in the magazine, the variety of topics and the creative approach, which means this medium reaches a lot of people."