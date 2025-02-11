Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"I'm still missing that"

New job! Marcel Hirscher changes sides

Nachrichten
11.02.2025 10:23

Marcel Hirscher is changing sides! The eight-time overall World Cup winner becomes a columnist for "The Red Bulletin" magazine.

0 Kommentare

Hirscher, who is working on his comeback after tearing his cruciate ligament, has a new job: he is becoming a ski columnist. "Almost everything has happened in my life as a skier! One important experience I'm missing: what's it actually like on the other side of the media zone? Not to be the one being written about, but to write about what moves me? I'm currently exploring this 'other hemisphere' with the usual excitement at the start and respect for the task," says Hirscher. "My first column is in the making. It's obvious that I'm writing for The Red Bulletin: I like the way the inspirational power of sport is conveyed in the magazine, the variety of topics and the creative approach, which means this medium reaches a lot of people."

Hirscher continues: "I want to use my time to give input. I'm excited, but I also find it funny. It's an exciting task to see what happens outside the box. The injury issue. Getting different opinions and so on."

Marcel Hirscher (Bild: ServusTV / Manuel Seeger)
Marcel Hirscher
(Bild: ServusTV / Manuel Seeger)

"I'd love to come back"
In Sport & Talk on ServusTV, Hirscher also looked back on the moment of his injury. "You realize in a millisecond that it's over now, that it's not natural." Missing the home World Championships is "bitter", but Hirscher is not ruling out a comeback. "I was able to put the crutches away at Christmas. That was a success. I haven't lost my desire to ski, I'm still enjoying it and I'd love to come back."

Hirscher's verdict on the World Championships so far? "It's exciting to see which glasses I'm wearing. No matter which one, it always comes out differently. Even the weather. The World Championships have been a dream and a success so far."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf