"I'm still missing that"
New job! Marcel Hirscher changes sides
Marcel Hirscher is changing sides! The eight-time overall World Cup winner becomes a columnist for "The Red Bulletin" magazine.
Hirscher, who is working on his comeback after tearing his cruciate ligament, has a new job: he is becoming a ski columnist. "Almost everything has happened in my life as a skier! One important experience I'm missing: what's it actually like on the other side of the media zone? Not to be the one being written about, but to write about what moves me? I'm currently exploring this 'other hemisphere' with the usual excitement at the start and respect for the task," says Hirscher. "My first column is in the making. It's obvious that I'm writing for The Red Bulletin: I like the way the inspirational power of sport is conveyed in the magazine, the variety of topics and the creative approach, which means this medium reaches a lot of people."
Hirscher continues: "I want to use my time to give input. I'm excited, but I also find it funny. It's an exciting task to see what happens outside the box. The injury issue. Getting different opinions and so on."
"I'd love to come back"
In Sport & Talk on ServusTV, Hirscher also looked back on the moment of his injury. "You realize in a millisecond that it's over now, that it's not natural." Missing the home World Championships is "bitter", but Hirscher is not ruling out a comeback. "I was able to put the crutches away at Christmas. That was a success. I haven't lost my desire to ski, I'm still enjoying it and I'd love to come back."
Hirscher's verdict on the World Championships so far? "It's exciting to see which glasses I'm wearing. No matter which one, it always comes out differently. Even the weather. The World Championships have been a dream and a success so far."
This article has been automatically translated
read the original article here.
