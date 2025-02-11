The end is sealed
The district will soon be without an after-school care center
In Pernau, the childcare facility housed in the elementary school will close in the summer. Bitter: it is not due to a lack of money or staff. The school will need the rooms itself in future. A search for a replacement location for the after-school care center has been going on for almost two years without success.
Over and out! From the coming school year, there will no longer be an after-school care center in the Pernau district of Wels. It is currently still housed in the elementary school. From the fall, the school will need the premises itself. "We have been feverishly searching for a replacement for more than a year and a half, but have been unable to find anything. Even though I'm not at all happy about it, we have to close the after-school care center. Both the staff and the financial resources would be available," says Klaus Schinninger, the SP city deputy responsible for childcare, regretting the closure.
All-day care is no substitute for after-school care. The opening hours are much more flexible.
Miriam Faber, Fraktionschefin der Grünen
The FP rejected his idea of integrating the after-school care center into the nearby kindergarten. The blue city leader Andreas Rabl explains: "We had to choose between a crèche and an after-school care center. As we assumed that the after-school care center would have space in the school, we made this decision. We couldn't have known that the very generously built school wouldn't have space after all."
All-day school as a replacement
Both Rabl and Schinninger emphasize that all-day care is now being offered at the school as a replacement for the after-school care. "This can never be a fully-fledged substitute for after-school care," criticizes Green Party local councillor Miriam Faber. "The opening hours of an after-school care center are much more flexible, with an early morning service, for example. The educational quality is also often rated much higher."
Demand for a new building
She urges the search for a new location and a new after-school care center to continue: "There is definitely a need, especially because of the planned residential projects, which will significantly increase demand."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.