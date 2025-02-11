The district will soon be without an after-school care center

Over and out! From the coming school year, there will no longer be an after-school care center in the Pernau district of Wels. It is currently still housed in the elementary school. From the fall, the school will need the premises itself. "We have been feverishly searching for a replacement for more than a year and a half, but have been unable to find anything. Even though I'm not at all happy about it, we have to close the after-school care center. Both the staff and the financial resources would be available," says Klaus Schinninger, the SP city deputy responsible for childcare, regretting the closure.