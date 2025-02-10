Vorteilswelt
Greenland in focus

“Some people didn’t know people lived here”

Nachrichten
10.02.2025 17:20

Since US President Donald Trump laid claim to Greenland, the island has suddenly become the focus of world attention. The AFP news agency asked around to find out how the residents are feeling about it.

"I almost feel a bit like a princess right now. When I get messages from other countries, people now ask if I'm really from Greenland. Some didn't even know that people live here," said Naja (22), a business student. Others would rather Greenland didn't get any attention. "So that we can carry on with our lives as they were before Trump said all these things," explained Melissa Zeeb from the local bank.

"Of course we are afraid that the US will take over our country in some way," said Greenlander Kirsten Pedersen. During a brief visit, Trump's son Donald Jr. recently had "Make America Great Again" caps distributed.

Donald Trump Junior on Greenland (right)
Donald Trump Junior on Greenland (right)
(Bild: APA/AFP/Ritzau Scanpix/Emil Stach)
The US President is said to be interested in the island's natural resources.
The US President is said to be interested in the island's natural resources.
(Bild: AFP/Emil Stach)

Lucrative natural resources
"We want to decide for ourselves," said economic controller Einar Lundblad. Greenland decides its own future and is not for sale, but is interested in stronger economic cooperation with the USA, said head of government Múte B. Egede on several occasions. Greenland's resources include rare earths, i.e. metals that are needed for the production of electrical appliances, electric cars and wind turbines. Huge untapped oil and gas reserves are also suspected off the north coast of Greenland. "We know he's only thinking about money," said Kirsten Pedersen about Trump.

Zitat Icon

We know he's only thinking about money.

Eine Grönländerin über Trump

In any case, it is legally forbidden for the US president to buy the island. "You can't just buy territory these days. After all, it's not real estate," said political scientist Maria Ackrén. In a highly theoretical scenario, the Greenlandic government could call a referendum in which the population would have to choose between the USA and Denmark. However, this is not realistic.

Independence from Denmark?
The path to independence from Denmark is considered more likely. This is something that has been worked towards for years. Greenland is largely autonomous today, but is heavily financially dependent on the Danish government. A 2009 law states that the Greenlanders themselves will decide on the independence of their island.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

