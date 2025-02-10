Rapid players mobilize
“I’m going even harder for Burgi than usual!”
What a fan: Rapid sausage stand in the garden, green and white museum in the roof truss and boundless commitment to striker and "beating victim" Guido Burgstaller.
I still can't understand the attack against Guido Burgstaller before Christmas. After this incident at the 'Krone' footballers' poll, I'm rooting for him even more than usual." Christian Brzosowski speaks from the soul of many Rapid fans.
Recipe for Rapid-style marble cake in front of the garden gate
The Perchtoldsdorf native has been an ardent Hütteldorf supporter since his first visit to the stadium on May 10, 1977. This is also evident at home. In front of the garden gate, visitors are greeted by a recipe for a Rapid-style marble cake. Behind it is a green and white sausage stand. Parties are often held here. When Rapid wins, a flag is always raised. In bad weather, there is a garden shed with a soccer parlor.
No more shillings after the kit auction
The most impressive part of the house, however, is the roof truss. During the Corona period, the president of the Rapid fan club Wiener Linien, where he works as head mechanic in the main workshop, set up a museum. 220 scarves and 50 historic shirts form the core of the exhibition. Brzosowski bought his first jerseys from Andy Marek at an auction in Hütteldorf on his first day: "After that, I didn't have a shilling left in my wallet."
Bust of Hans Krankl
A special "treat" is the warm-up tracksuit from the 1985 European Cup final, which Rudi Weinhofer gave him: "Rudi deals with antiques and is often at markets. We meet there often." One of the most valuable pieces is an original Hans Krankl jersey. He also has a bust of his first "Rapid favorite": "There are only two of these in the world."
A "crown" from the year 1937
He decorated the bar in the roof truss with autograph cards and Rapid beer cans. A "Krone" from 1937 with a Rapid headline is placed on page one of the TV corner. He collects thousands of ballot papers for our election every year: "Many people put coupons in my letterbox here or at the Kaltenleutgeben allotment garden association, where I regularly meet Markus Katzer's mother. I then just have to fill them in."
This is done with two stamps. One is for Robert Klauß ("he has really achieved a lot, soccer is attractive"), the other for Guido Burgstaller. His tip for the derby on Sunday: "1:0 for Rapid."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.