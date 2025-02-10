Deutschlandticket only secured for this year

The federal government provides a subsidy of 1.5 billion euros per year to compensate for the loss of revenue for transport companies. A further 1.5 billion euros comes from the federal states. In order for the ticket to be continued, the so-called Regionalization Act would now have to be amended. According to the Association of German Transport Companies (VDV), the extra costs are currently well over three billion euros per year. In the previous year, 3.45 billion euros were required in compensation payments.