“Glacier lacks at least two meters of snow”

Record snowfall is long gone

This year's winter is simply too dry, with Upper Austria lacking between a third and 58 percent of the usual precipitation. "It doesn't help that there was record snowfall in September. This snow has long since disappeared and there wasn't much of it later," says Reingruber, who is familiar with the data and knows that there is currently a maximum of two and a half meters of snow on the Hallstatt glacier - and only where the wind has gathered it. In snowy winters, there have been up to eight meters. "And the glacier lives off the snow," explains the glaciologist.