“It’s good that they have a seven-point lead…”

Key game against Linz awaits

The home game against BW Linz, who are four points behind the fifth-placed Rheindörflerinnen in ninth place in the table, awaits. "Of course it was important to win the derby. But Linz will be a different yardstick," said the former coach, who had actually hoped for a clearer result than "just" a 2:0 win after taking an early lead in the local duel. "Unfortunately, the attack remained a little pale," analyzed Summer, who would have liked to see more playing time for young Vorarlberg players. "Defensively, however, the team is in good shape and if we manage a win against Linz, we can definitely look towards Sturm Graz and fourth place again."