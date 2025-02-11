Negotiations: Bus drivers are “fed up with the bubble”

The trade unionists are disturbed by the impractical approach of the tenderers - the public sector, such as the state of Lower Austria - and the fact that no quality criteria or employee standards are taken into account. And it is certainly not beneficial that tenderers are not involved in the collective agreement negotiations. This would give them a better impression of the industry. An industry in which fewer and fewer people want to work, because in Vienna alone there will be a shortage of 5,000 bus drivers in the next five years, the trade unionists cite forecasts.