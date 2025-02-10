Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Not yet experienced"

“Cocaine confession”: Croatian supplied Kufstein

Nachrichten
10.02.2025 19:00

An accused Croatian man admitted on Monday at Innsbruck Regional Court that he and his accomplices had brought 29 kilos of cocaine from his home country to Tyrol. He was given an unconditional prison sentence, not least because of a relevant previous conviction.

0 Kommentare

In view of the sensitive subject of cocaine, the trial was unusually short. This was because the accused had already made a full and partly excessive confession during the investigations.

"It was a real life confession that I have never experienced to this extent in my career so far," said the defense lawyer. The 34-year-old and a total of five accomplices were targeted by the public prosecutor.

The quantities that the men had brought from Croatia and Slovenia to Tyrol between the beginning of 2020 and June 2024 were enormous. It is said to have been around 29 kilos of cocaine and 25 kilos of herbal cannabis, most of which was sold in the Kufstein area, where the accused also lived.

The man from Unterland had to answer to the Innsbruck Regional Court. (Bild: Christof Birbaumer)
The man from Unterland had to answer to the Innsbruck Regional Court.
(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)

Everything was discovered despite "crypto cell phones"
To disguise their activities, the men used "crypto cell phones", i.e. cell phones with encrypted data that were actually tap-proof. In this supposed security, they generally communicated very openly about their business and plans.

Zitat Icon

I'm very sorry about everything, I would never do it again.

Der Angeklagte beim Prozess

"I am very sorry for everything, I would never do it again," the defendant said remorsefully to the judge and the lay assessors. The final sentence was 4.5 years' unconditional imprisonment. The Croatian had already spent three years in prison in 2014 for smaller quantities of cocaine. He apparently did not learn any lessons from this.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Markus Stegmayr
Markus Stegmayr
Porträt von Andreas Moser
Andreas Moser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf