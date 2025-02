Top trio tied on points at the top of the table

Krems first league leaders in 2025

The new year gets off to a perfect start for Krems. Away win in Ferlach, two points, leader in the HLA Champions League. Hard will temporarily take the lead in the table on Friday after the draw against the Fivers. The winter king then misses out in the krone.tv top game. The BT Füchse were clearly beaten by the JAGS from Vöslau.



The battle for the quarter-finals is now on - you can watch the most important scenes of the 15th round again in the video.