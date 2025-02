Climbing duo rescued from Hoher Göll

Rescue helicopter rescued the climbers with a winch

As the two mountaineers were well equipped, the head of operations decided to wait for sunrise. At around 7.45 a.m., "Christoph 14" took off from Traunstein, taking two mountain rescuers with it, and was able to locate the mountaineering duo in distress and finally rescue them with the winch. The duo was brought safely down to the valley and the mission was completed after around an hour.