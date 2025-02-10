Shocking figures
Flu season at its peak: over 100,000 people infected
According to data from the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK), the flu season is approaching its peak. 9960 people were on sick leave due to influenza in the previous week, and a further 109,440 due to flu-like infections. Corona affected 1010 sick notes.
"The number of illnesses due to real flu and flu-like infections is still rising, but not to the same extent as in previous weeks," said ÖGK chief physician Andreas Krauter. According to Krauter, the circulating viruses A(H1N1)pdm09 and influenza B(Victoria) are exactly the same virus strains that are included in the influenza vaccinations.
Hygiene measures and social distancing rules advisable
In addition to the flu vaccination, simple hygiene measures such as regular hand washing, frequent ventilation of rooms and observing social distancing rules would also help to protect against infection and further spread.
In addition to the flu vaccination, simple hygiene measures such as regular hand washing, frequent ventilation of rooms and observing social distancing rules also help to protect against infection and the spread of the virus.
ÖGK-Chefarzt Andreas Krauter
Almost 300,000 reports of incapacity to work
According to ÖGK chief physician Krauter, it is also advisable to strengthen the immune system by eating healthily, getting enough sleep, getting plenty of exercise in the fresh air, avoiding stress and not smoking. In total, there were 299,595 reports of incapacity to work last week (week 6).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.