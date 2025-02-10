Vorteilswelt
Shocking figures

Flu season at its peak: over 100,000 people infected

Nachrichten
10.02.2025 14:06

According to data from the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK), the flu season is approaching its peak. 9960 people were on sick leave due to influenza in the previous week, and a further 109,440 due to flu-like infections. Corona affected 1010 sick notes.

0 Kommentare

"The number of illnesses due to real flu and flu-like infections is still rising, but not to the same extent as in previous weeks," said ÖGK chief physician Andreas Krauter. According to Krauter, the circulating viruses A(H1N1)pdm09 and influenza B(Victoria) are exactly the same virus strains that are included in the influenza vaccinations.

Hygiene measures and social distancing rules advisable
In addition to the flu vaccination, simple hygiene measures such as regular hand washing, frequent ventilation of rooms and observing social distancing rules would also help to protect against infection and further spread.

In addition to the flu vaccination, simple hygiene measures such as regular hand washing, frequent ventilation of rooms and observing social distancing rules also help to protect against infection and the spread of the virus.

ÖGK-Chefarzt Andreas Krauter

ÖGK-Chefarzt Andreas Krauter

Almost 300,000 reports of incapacity to work
According to ÖGK chief physician Krauter, it is also advisable to strengthen the immune system by eating healthily, getting enough sleep, getting plenty of exercise in the fresh air, avoiding stress and not smoking. In total, there were 299,595 reports of incapacity to work last week (week 6).

