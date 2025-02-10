Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Forum echo

Coalition negotiations: “Every party has failed”

Nachrichten
10.02.2025 14:00

Austria's parties have been negotiating the formation of a government for over 130 days - a historic record. In the meantime, even an expert government is no longer being ruled out, which has caused mixed reactions among readers. We present individual voices from the forum here!

0 Kommentare

If no agreement can be reached between the FPÖ and ÖVP, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen already has various possible solutions at the ready. In the midst of the protracted coalition negotiations, he emphasizes that the parties must now act. If no solution is found, Van der Bellen is considering a government of experts or the appointment of respected ex-politicians, as the constitution allows him to do so.

Politicians should finally get to work
One opinion that was frequently expressed in the forum was that politicians should finally start working. However, the eternal negotiations were standing in the way of this.

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
nicelife
Machts eine Konzentrationsregierung. Ein unabhängiger Experte wird Kanzler und einer Finanzminister. Die anderen Ministerien werden zwischen den Parteien aufgeteilt. Und wenn Kickl sagt: er will nicht mitmachen, kriegt er halt kein Ministerium - fertig.

Ich mein wir sind ja nicht im Kindergarten - arbeitet endlich was
Upvotes:7
Downvotes:18
Benutzer Avatar
KroneLeser2207817
An alle da OBEN: Ich gehe jeden Tag in die Arbeit, verdiene ein 100stel (vermutlich, wahrscheinlich eher nicht) von Euch, bringe aber 200 % meiner Zeit, meines Wissens und meiner Erfahrung mit. Es ist keine Bitte mehr, sondern eine Forderung: MACHT ENDLICH WAS (für euer Geld)!!!!!
Upvotes:25
Downvotes:2


New elections not the solution of the hour
Our readers were relatively unanimous on the subject of new elections. Hardly anyone sees much point in them - rather, they would prolong the conflict.

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
Mark12
.. warum, er hatte ja nicht unrecht. Man sieht ja jetzt, dass es "auch" mit ÖVP/FPÖ nicht wirklich etwas wird.

Allerdings frage ich mich bei Neuwahlen, was danach wirklich anders werden soll. Früher hat man fassungslos nach Italien geschaut - Regierungen kamen und gingen dort... Nun ist es bei uns auch nicht mehr anders...
Upvotes:9
Downvotes:16
Benutzer Avatar
Nafreilich
Was sollten Neuwahlen bringen??? Keiner kann mit dem Anderen, also was soll es bringen????
Upvotes:14
Downvotes:3
Benutzer Avatar
GT1986
Ich frag mich halt für was man dann Politiker braucht,... Das sollten ja auch Experten sein. Wenn die ÖVP/FPÖ nicht kommt sollten alle Spitzenpositionen neu besetzt werden,... Bei einer Neuwahl hätte kickl wahrscheinlich 33-36% und dann ist genau die gleiche Situation wieder da,...
Upvotes:18
Downvotes:16
Benutzer Avatar
KroneLeser3030830
Wir brauchen eine Expertenregierung, die Österreich in ruhigere Gewässer bringt. Mit der FPÖ und ÖVP wird das wie man sieht sowieso nix!
Upvotes:10
Downvotes:17


Where are the parties failing?
Readers were eager to discuss where the coalition negotiations are going wrong. Many saw the lack of willingness to compromise as a major obstacle. Others see the solution to the problem in the replacement of some positions in the parties concerned.

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
AnpatzerVomDienst
Die Wahrheit ist, dass JEDE Partei versagt hat (auch die FPÖ...).
Sie alle haben vergessen wie Demokratie funktioniert und was Kompromissbereitschaft bedeutet.
Upvotes:30
Downvotes:26
Benutzer Avatar
Suedstmk
Mit der Kickl FPÖ kann keiner und will keiner. Finde den Fehler. Neuwahlen bringen uns auch nicht weiter. Besser wäre es den Frontmann der FPÖ auszutauschen.
Upvotes:11
Downvotes:13
Benutzer Avatar
GT1986
Wenn keiner mit keinem kann dann müssen alle ausgetauscht werden,...
Upvotes:8
Downvotes:1


The main thing is that something happens
"Krone" reader Walfisch finds fitting words to conclude, which sum up the mood of many commentators well:

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
Walfisch
Egal, wie es nun ausgeht, aber bringt es endlich zum Abschluss !
Upvotes:12
Downvotes:4


What do you think of a potential government of experts? Do you think it would be a good solution? How could a government be formed between the FPÖ and ÖVP? What other solutions can you think of? Share your views and opinions with us and the community in the comments!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Community
Community
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf