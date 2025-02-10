Forum echo
Coalition negotiations: “Every party has failed”
Austria's parties have been negotiating the formation of a government for over 130 days - a historic record. In the meantime, even an expert government is no longer being ruled out, which has caused mixed reactions among readers. We present individual voices from the forum here!
If no agreement can be reached between the FPÖ and ÖVP, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen already has various possible solutions at the ready. In the midst of the protracted coalition negotiations, he emphasizes that the parties must now act. If no solution is found, Van der Bellen is considering a government of experts or the appointment of respected ex-politicians, as the constitution allows him to do so.
Politicians should finally get to work
One opinion that was frequently expressed in the forum was that politicians should finally start working. However, the eternal negotiations were standing in the way of this.
Ich mein wir sind ja nicht im Kindergarten - arbeitet endlich was
New elections not the solution of the hour
Our readers were relatively unanimous on the subject of new elections. Hardly anyone sees much point in them - rather, they would prolong the conflict.
Allerdings frage ich mich bei Neuwahlen, was danach wirklich anders werden soll. Früher hat man fassungslos nach Italien geschaut - Regierungen kamen und gingen dort... Nun ist es bei uns auch nicht mehr anders...
Where are the parties failing?
Readers were eager to discuss where the coalition negotiations are going wrong. Many saw the lack of willingness to compromise as a major obstacle. Others see the solution to the problem in the replacement of some positions in the parties concerned.
Sie alle haben vergessen wie Demokratie funktioniert und was Kompromissbereitschaft bedeutet.
The main thing is that something happens
"Krone" reader Walfisch finds fitting words to conclude, which sum up the mood of many commentators well:
What do you think of a potential government of experts? Do you think it would be a good solution? How could a government be formed between the FPÖ and ÖVP? What other solutions can you think of? Share your views and opinions with us and the community in the comments!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.