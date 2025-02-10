Automatically saved design

Summer also benefits
Saalbach has had to wait 34 years for the second World Ski Championships. It is likely to take at least as long in Schladming (it would already be the third). A study shows that staying power pays off: the major Alpine event in 2013 is still having an economic impact even after more than a decade.
"What are the economic benefits of the World Cup for the region?" was a question he was often asked at the time, says local tourism director Mathias Schattleitner. They took twelve years to find the answer - deliberately, because they wanted to see what lasting effects the major event had in terms of added value.
"Phenomenal value surprised us ourselves"
The figures from the economixs research institute are now available. In the five years from the commitment in 2008 to the implementation, the impulse amounted to 731 million euros. This figure has almost doubled to date: according to the study, by the end of 2024, the World Ski Championships had generated and will continue to generate 1.27 billion euros in added value. "That's a phenomenal figure that even surprised us," says Schladming's Head of Tourism Andreas Keinprecht.
Employees earn more and leave more money in the region
This includes not only direct spending by tourists, but also investments by local businesses and, last but not least, "induced effects", i.e. the repercussions of higher income in the region due to the economic boost provided by the World Cup, explains study author Florian Schwillinsky. "There are more jobs, more added value, higher taxes."
The guest balance has changed significantly since the World Cup. The number of beds has remained constant at around 30,000, while overnight stays have risen rapidly from 2.8 to 3.9 million. For Schattleitner, this is a sign of professionalism and the change from a winter to a year-round destination. After all, two thirds of the positive effects of the World Cup were recorded in summer.
Quality offensive, but not à la Kitzbühel
This is where the plan is to continue and anchor Schladming-Dachstein as a "premium region". According to Keinprecht, the focus is on quality tourism and international visibility is to be further increased. However, this does not mean following the Kitzbühel path and establishing itself in the luxury segment. "We are not Kitzbühel, and we never want to become Kitzbühel," the focus is on sport, families, fun and culinary delights. "We don't understand quality tourism in the sense of prestige and luxury, but as down-to-earthness."
When the effects of 2013 wear off at some point, the next World Cup may be just around the corner. However, this is likely to take some time and there are no illusions: "In 2001, the World Championships were in St. Anton, in 2013 with us, this year in Saalbach, St. Anton is positioning itself again for the future. If you think in twelve-year increments, we are realistically in the 2050s," calculates Schattleitner. For the time being, the Saalbach colleagues, "who are doing a great job", are being given a helping hand with the value creation study. "We wanted to show that such events bring something - including to the taxpayer."
