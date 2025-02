Odermatt-Glatze: “You must not care about a lot of things”

A new episode of "Krone oder Kasperl"! This time, Michael Fally and Florian Gröger discuss Austria's successes at the World Ski Championships in Schladming, Marco Odermatt's hair madness (Gröger: "You must not care about a lot of things"), Austria's ski jumpers, the luge medal hamsters, the Austrian Bundesliga, Miron Muslic and the Super Bowl (all in the video above).