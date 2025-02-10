Man arrested
Three injured in knife attack in Dublin
Three people were injured in a knife attack in the Irish capital Dublin on Sunday. The police announced that a man in his late 20s was arrested after the attack. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bern confirmed that both one of the injured and the arrested suspect are Swiss nationals.
The police are not assuming a terrorist attack. "There is no longer any risk to the population", the police also stated after the man's arrest.
According to their findings, it appears to be a lone perpetrator. Three men aged between their mid-20s and mid-40s were injured and all three were taken to hospital. Two had serious but not life-threatening injuries, while the third suffered only minor injuries.
Household knife used
According to the "Irish Times", the suspect used a normal household knife. One victim was attacked in a doorway. "I saw a lot of police cars arrive very quickly," an eyewitness was quoted as saying. Police officers had thrown themselves at a running man in front of a house. "He was just shouting, 'Leave me alone! He was scared," said the resident.
Head of government offered his condolences
"Our thoughts are with the victims of the shocking attacks in Stoneybatter," said Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin on the online service X. He paid tribute to the swift response of the police and emergency services and wished the injured a full recovery.
According to the Swiss Foreign Ministry, both Swiss nationals involved are Swiss-Irish dual nationals. One of the victims had only arrived in Ireland on Friday. A man who was known to the victim was arrested at the scene. According to an Irish journalist, he is said to be the victim's son.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
