Opening the door to officers with a swastika on his chest

Nachrichten
10.02.2025 09:30

By chance, the criminal justice system found out about the two swastika tattoos of a German man (40) living here: he had opened the front door of his house for the police without his shirt on and then immediately slammed it shut again. This led to a charge of re-activation.

0 Kommentare

On Tuesday, a German citizen (40) living in Pongau has to appear before a jury in the regional court - on the charge of re-activation in the National Socialist sense. The reason is his tattoos. He had two swastikas engraved on his chest years ago.

Already convicted for Nazi symbols
The authorities found out by chance: when he failed to appear for questioning, the police wanted to pick him up in person. The officers rang the doorbell at his home address and the accused opened the door bare-chested. And when he saw the officers, he slammed the door shut again.

In Germany, the Russian-born man had already attracted attention with Nazi symbols: in 2017, he was sentenced to prison for this, among other things. Now the criminal is facing his next sentence. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Antonio Lovric
Antonio Lovric
