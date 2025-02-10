Information on the legal situation
World Ski Championship fever in the office: what’s allowed
The TV broadcasts of the World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm usually take place during working hours. However, employees are not automatically allowed to watch. A look at the legal regulations protects against unpleasant surprises.
The world's best skiers are still fighting for the medals in Saalbach-Hinterglemm until Sunday. In Burgenland, too, fingers are still crossed for the red-white-red team. However, the majority of the races will be broadcast during the working hours of most employees. Will employees be allowed to cheer in front of the screen? The Burgenland Chamber of Labor provides the answers.
- Television: If TV consumption is permitted at work, employees may also watch the World Ski Championships on the side, provided that their work performance does not suffer as a result. However, if it is not permitted, then it should not be done in secret, explains AK expert Martin Sugetich. If you don't perform well at work as a result, this can even put your job at risk. It is recommended that you always discuss this with your boss beforehand.
- Radio and internet: If radio consumption is permitted during working hours, employees may also follow the races during the World Cup. Of course, they must continue to perform their work. If private use of the Internet is permitted, you can also access the results online.
Do not watch the TV broadcasts of the World Ski Championships secretly in the office and always consult with your boss!
Martin Sugetich, Experte der Arbeiterkammer Burgenland
Bild: AK Bgld.
- Vacation: If you want to take a quick vacation for the World Ski Championships, this must be agreed. The employees' ability to recover and the requirements of the company must be taken into account.
- Beer during the World Cup: If you want to toast the victory of your favorite skier, for example, there are no exceptions to existing agreements, even during the World Cup. In plain language: "If there is a ban on alcohol in the company, then you must also adhere to it during the World Cup," explains Sugetich. This is often regulated in a company agreement. Employers can also issue instructions prohibiting the consumption of alcohol during working hours.
