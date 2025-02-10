New players, but still the old woes

It's actually enough to make you tear your hair out. The 2:1 defeat of bottom-placed Altach against second-last GAK was unnecessary. The Vorarlberg side dominated the match for almost the entire game, but - as so often in recent years - failed to take their chances. And twice on the aluminum. Two individual mistakes by the two most stable players of the fall season (Stojanovic and Ingolitsch) were the main reason for the eleventh defeat of the season. New players, old woes: That was the conclusion of the first 90 minutes of spring.