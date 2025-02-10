At SCR Altach
New players, but still the old woes
Altach's spring opener went completely wrong with a 2:1 home defeat against GAK. The Ländle team dominated, but still left the pitch without any points. Coach Fabio Ingolitsch and sporting director Roland Kirchler are certain that this will soon change.
It's actually enough to make you tear your hair out. The 2:1 defeat of bottom-placed Altach against second-last GAK was unnecessary. The Vorarlberg side dominated the match for almost the entire game, but - as so often in recent years - failed to take their chances. And twice on the aluminum. Two individual mistakes by the two most stable players of the fall season (Stojanovic and Ingolitsch) were the main reason for the eleventh defeat of the season. New players, old woes: That was the conclusion of the first 90 minutes of spring.
Nevertheless, coach Fabio Ingolitsch was by no means dissatisfied: "We dominated our opponents and were clearly the better team. But we didn't reward ourselves again. Nevertheless, I am convinced of our path, success has to come with performances like this."
Sporting director Roland Kirchler is also convinced of this. But he warns: "If we don't score, we'll be relegated. But that's not a particularly new insight. It's always like that in sport." Like Ingolitsch, Kirchler also expects success in the very near future.
Benedikt Zech was left hanging his head in the dressing room after the game. The former Poland legionnaire even had to cheer up some of his players: "We weren't as bad as the result would suggest. We dominated GAK. If we had taken the lead, we would probably have won this game."
Milojevic as an alternative
Noode's early yellow card helped youngster Filip Milojevic (19) make his first extended appearance in an Altach shirt. "His performance was okay, he came into the team in a difficult phase and did well," said sporting director Kirchler.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
