Taxpayers pay for 42,863 prisoner seals

37 million euros for external interventions

The total costs for external health treatments, for example at hospitals, amounted to around 37 million euros between 2022 and 2024. "We are observing that prisoners are making increasingly brazen demands, threatening staff with the Ombudsman's Office and forcing expensive health treatments outside the prison. Every day, around 34,000 euros are spent on these so-called 'executions', not even taking into account the considerable additional personnel costs," explains NR Schuh and adds: "There is significant potential for savings here. It is unacceptable that those who are rightly behind bars enjoy better care than innocent citizens."