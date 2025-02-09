Vorteilswelt
UV-treated larvae

EU extends rules for insects in food

Nachrichten
09.02.2025 16:40

From Monday, UV-treated insect powder may be used in food in the European Union. Specifically, this involves powdered whole larvae of the flour beetle (Tenebrio molitor). However, restrictions apply.

In principle, flour beetles are already approved as foodstuffs; the new approval is for UV treatment. This step is said to increase the vitamin D content of the powder.

According to the new regulation, the powdered and treated larvae may initially only be marketed by a French company.

Must be stated on the packaging
Insects have been allowed to be used in food in the EU for some time now. Manufacturers must apply for authorization for this. If insects are used in food, this must be stated on the packaging.

"People in the EU can choose what they eat and no one is forcing them to eat insects or worms," the EU Commission said. There are clear rules and information about this form of food. Before they could be placed on the market, they would undergo very strict scientific evaluations.

People tend to be skeptical
So far, consumers have remained rather skeptical about insects as food. According to a representative online survey commissioned by the food and pet food manufacturer Heristo AG, older respondents in particular have some major reservations.

Insects are considered to be nutritious and rich in protein and are part of everyday cuisine in many countries. They can also contribute to a sustainable diet, as they can be farmed in a relatively resource-efficient way. However, there may be risks for allergy sufferers.

