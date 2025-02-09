From boom to bust: is the climate movement dead?

Corona as a turning point: how the pandemic damaged the movement

The movement probably began to crack at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Brünger, at the height of the protests in 2019, more than a million people took to the streets on a single Friday. The movement took the risk of infection into account by ordering lockdowns, which is why the FFF movement obviously had to press the pause button. Brünger has no clear answer to the question of why the movement was unable to find a way to mobilize large numbers of people for the climate protests. Over the years, this "could not have been maintained anyway", it would have been an "illusion".