The fact that the first week of the World Ski Championships in Saalbach has been so successful for Austria is not to be taken for granted given the way the season has gone. "When Vinc crossed the finish line, it was great to have beaten a Swiss for once," said ÖSV Alpine Director Herbert Mandl after Vincent Kriechmayr's runner-up finish. "The silver medal is worth its weight in gold today!"
"It's a great feeling, it wasn't necessarily to be expected that we would win a medal in every speed competition." And a gold one at that, added Mandl. "We are very, very happy." After the ÖSV's medal-less start in the team competition, Stephanie Venier struck gold in the first individual race in the super-G. This was followed by silver in the super-G for Raphael Haaser and in the downhill for Mirjam Puchner and Kriechmayr on Sunday. It was also the first podium of the season for the men's downhill team, which has been battered in the World Cup.
"It was very difficult for Vinc, at the beginning it looked like his rehab was going much faster and a bit better. In the end he was fit for the super-G, but he wasn't able to ski so easily. He was a bit tense, he just missed out on the medal. I think he was really excited about the race today and was looking forward to it. He's been working towards this all season and maybe even dosed it," said Mandl.
Speed performances as a boost for the technical team
The team now sees itself very well equipped for the team combination. "The speed skiers are naturally in a flow. They have delivered a super result. I think it will be very exciting and give the technicians a good boost." Austria will have four pairs in the combined team event, three of the four previous medal winners will be there, with Haaser's focus likely to be on the giant slalom.
ÖSV President Roswitha Stadlober explained that she was "not surprised" but "delighted" by the performances. "I have always believed in it. I know they can do it. But it also takes luck. Of course you want it for the athletes, they want to shine at their home World Championships. That's not easy, of course. From that point of view, it's just nice that these wishes come true."
She said of Kriechmayr: "He is the outwardly determined, calm man who knows what to do at the right time. After the injury now, the goal was for him to get it done. That shows how professional he is."
