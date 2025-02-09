"It's a great feeling, it wasn't necessarily to be expected that we would win a medal in every speed competition." And a gold one at that, added Mandl. "We are very, very happy." After the ÖSV's medal-less start in the team competition, Stephanie Venier struck gold in the first individual race in the super-G. This was followed by silver in the super-G for Raphael Haaser and in the downhill for Mirjam Puchner and Kriechmayr on Sunday. It was also the first podium of the season for the men's downhill team, which has been battered in the World Cup.