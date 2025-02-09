World Championship dress rehearsal without a podium finish for the ÖSV team

Focus now fully on the World Championships

For Lamparter and Co. it's now all about fine-tuning, which should then make medals possible at the World Championships. "Of course, I've already shown this year that I can win and have done so. With that kind of preparation, it's difficult to have a consistently good season so that you're always on the podium," said the double world champion from Oberstdorf 2021, referring to his protracted knee inflammation last summer.