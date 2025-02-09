Nordic Combined
World Championship dress rehearsal without a podium finish for the ÖSV team
On Sunday in Otepää, Johannes Lamparter was also the best ÖSV man in the compact competition in the last Nordic Combined World Cup before the World Championships (27.2. to 9.3. in Trondheim), finishing fifth. As on Saturday, the German Vinzenz Geiger took the victory. He had shaken off Jarl Magnus Riiber shortly before kilometer 6 of the 7.5 km compact competition and crossed the finish line 16 seconds ahead of the Norwegian. No ÖSV athlete made it into the top 10 in the women's race this time.
Thomas Rettenegger, who was fourth after the jump, finished sixth directly behind Lamparter. Martin Fritz was 14th, Stefan Rettenegger finished in 16th place. "The race was very solid, the jump was similar to yesterday, not quite enough for me to be able to fight at the front. It wasn't quite the final I had hoped for," admitted Lamparter, who lost out to Germany's Wendelin Thannheimer by 0.1 seconds in the final sprint for fourth place.
Focus now fully on the World Championships
For Lamparter and Co. it's now all about fine-tuning, which should then make medals possible at the World Championships. "Of course, I've already shown this year that I can win and have done so. With that kind of preparation, it's difficult to have a consistently good season so that you're always on the podium," said the double world champion from Oberstdorf 2021, referring to his protracted knee inflammation last summer.
He now has a good two and a half weeks until the first World Cup competition. Next week he will train specifically in Seefeld, in the second week the team will prepare for the trip to Norway on the normal and large hill in Oberstdorf.
Geiger is still 81 points short of Riiber
Sixth-placed Thomas Rettenegger also wants to work more on the ski jump. "In terms of skiing I'm where I belong, in terms of jumping I underperformed," he summed up his Otepää performance.
With his 16th World Cup victory and sixth of the World Championship season, Geiger has also closed the gap to leader Riiber in the overall World Cup to 81 points. After the World Championships, there will be two more individual competitions in Oslo and Lahti in mid-March. Riiber is ending his career after the season and is aiming for his sixth overall World Cup victory, which would give him the sole record.
ÖSV women not in the top 10 this time
Claudia Purker, who achieved her best World Cup result to date on Saturday with fifth place, missed out on the top ten by one second in eleventh place. Purker was 47.6 seconds down on German winner Nathalie Armbruster, who finished 1.2 seconds ahead of Norway's Ida Marie Hagen. Annalena Slamik finished in 17th position after two tenth places.
Armbruster is now 102 points ahead of Haruka Kasai (JPN) and 133 ahead of Hagen with two competitions to go. The women's World Cup final will take place on March 15/16 in Oslo.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
