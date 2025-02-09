Football spectacle:
Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LIX
It's Super Bowl Sunday, the football event of the year is taking place today. But what is the Super Bowl, where does it take place and who is playing against whom? Everything you need to know about the mega spectacle ...
The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in the world on a single day. It is the final of the US professional football league. This league is called the National Football League. The abbreviation for this is NFL. The NFL consists of 32 teams. It is divided into 2 parts, the National Football Conference NFC and the American Football Conference AFC. The winner of the NFC plays the winner of the AFC in the Super Bowl. The winner is the champion.
The Super Bowl takes place every year in February. It is not only interesting from a sporting point of view, there is also a great show all around. During the half-time break, for example, there are always spectacular performances by famous musicians. The Americans call the whole event "Super Bowl Sunday". The whole day is like a holiday for many people in the USA. More and more people around the world are also watching the spectacle.
"Super Ball"
The term Super Bowl has been officially used for the NFL final since 1969. This term was invented by Lamar Hunt. He was the owner of an NFL team and watched his daughter play with a toy called Super Ball. This gave him the idea for the term Super Bowl. Final games are often called bowls in the USA.
How is American football played?
New Orleans (Louisiana) - American football is English and means "American soccer" in German. Sometimes it is just called football. It is a ball sport from the USA. It is not played with a round ball, but with a ball with two pointed ends. This sports equipment is also called football. In a football match, 2 teams play against each other. Each team has 11 players on the field - excluding substitutes. A game is played in 4 quarters.
The pitch is 120 yards long and about 53 yards wide. Converted, this is about 110 meters long and 49 meters wide. The pitch is divided into 12 equal sections. There are 2 end zones at the end of the pitch. In each end zone there is a goal that looks like a giant tuning fork.
The aim of the game is to get the ball from one side of the pitch to the other side in the so-called end zone. The team in possession of the ball must cover at least 10 yards in 4 attempts. If the team fails to do so, the other team gets the ball. Each team consists of over 50 players. These can be divided into attackers and defenders. The attackers of one team are always on the field against the defenders.
If you reach the opponent's end zone, you can collect points. Points are scored either for a touchdown or for a field goal. For a field goal, the football is kicked over the crossbar and through the goalposts. You get 3 points for this. You get 6 points for a touchdown. For this, the ball must be carried into the opponent's end zone or thrown there and caught by a teammate. The team that has scored more points at the end wins.
Kansas City Chiefs play against the Philadelphia Eagles
In this year's Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs play against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Kansas City Chiefs are the defending champions. Back then, they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25:22. The Chiefs also won the Super Bowl the year before. Never before has a team won three in a row. The Kansas City Chiefs therefore have the chance to make history this year.
The game will be played in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The New Orleans Saints football team normally plays there. The stadium can hold 83,000 spectators.
Patrick Mahomes is the most important player for the Kansas City Chiefs. He is the team's quarterback. The quarterback shapes the game and is very important in the offense. He throws the ball, hands it off to a running back or runs it himself. Jalen Hurts is the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Super Bowl winner receives Vince Lombardi Trophy
The winner of the Super Bowl receives the famous Vince Lombardi Trophy - the trophy for winning the championship in the National Football League. The trophy weighs 3.5 kilograms and is 55 centimeters tall. The silver trophy depicts a full-size football on a column. The trophy was named after Vince Lombardi. He was head coach of the Green Bay Packers. He won the first two Super Bowls with this team. The Vince Lombardi Trophy is not a challenge cup. The trophy is remade every year and the winning team gets to keep it.
Steelers and Patriots top the NFL leaderboard
The most successful teams to date are the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots with six titles each. They are followed by the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys with five wins each. The New England Patriots have participated in a Super Bowl eleven times. The Pittsburgh Steelers, the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos eight times each.
As an individual, head coach Bill Belichick holds a Super Bowl record. He has achieved the most victories in the history of the Super Bowl. He achieved 2 of the 8 victories with the New York Giants and 6 victories with the New England Patriots. As a player, Tom Brady achieved 7 victories. He won 6 Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Cleveland Browns, the Detroit Lions, the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars have never won the Super Bowl.
US rapper Kendrick Lamar performs at halftime show
The Super Bowl halftime show is a highlight for many people. It takes place around 1.5 hours after the start of the game and lasts 15 minutes. This year, US rapper Kendrick Lamar will be performing during the half-time show. It will be the 37-year-old's second appearance at the Super Bowl. In 2022, he performed with Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem and 50 Cent. Lamar will not be performing alone this year either. Musician SZA will join him on stage as a guest star.
Many stars have performed at the half-time show in the past. These include, for example, the Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Prince, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé.
Swift and Kelce - the NFL's dream couple
Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Chiefs. He became particularly well known when his relationship with US singer Taylor Swift was made public. Their love story began in the summer of 2023, when photos of the couple kissing after the Kansas City Chiefs' victory the previous year went around the world. Swift can always be seen in the stadium at Chiefs games. Kelce, in turn, visited Swift at her concerts.
This is not the first public relationship for either of them. The list of Swift's ex-boyfriends is long. They include Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner and Harry Styles. Kelce had his own dating show in 2016. In this show, 50 women competed for the football player.
Tickets for the Super Bowl are very expensive
Tickets for the Super Bowl are among the most coveted in all of sport. Prices depend on the venue of the game and the teams playing. The cheapest ticket price for the Super Bowl this year is around 6,600 dollars. That is the equivalent of around 6,340 euros. The average ticket price is 9,500 dollars.
The two Super Bowl teams share 35 percent of the tickets. The host team gets 5 percent. The other NFL teams each receive around 1 percent of the tickets.
Battle for the best commercial
Millions of people around the world watch the Super Bowl. With so many people watching the event on TV, this time is particularly coveted for commercials. Advertising time during the game is the most expensive of the year. Advertisers spend millions to show their ads. Last year, 30 seconds cost around 7 million dollars. The commercials are very lavishly produced. Many stars appear in them. It has now become a competition between the brands. Everyone wants to win the unofficial title of best commercial of the evening.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
