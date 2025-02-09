Low pressure moves in
Spring was only a brief guest: week gets off to a gloomy start
In terms of weather, a low-pressure system will ensure unsettled and uncomfortable days in Austria in the coming week. High fog-like clouds will dominate the east and south-east of the country at the start of the week. Geosphere Austria predicts that it won't really be wintery.
Even though the sunny week has already awakened feelings of spring, it is still a long time coming. This is because an area of low pressure will bring changeable weather to Austria in the coming week.
On Monday, the low, high fog-like clouds will persist in the south and south-east. There will also be a few extensive patches of cloud across the sky everywhere else, although it may clear up a little at least occasionally. Early temperatures will be between minus seven and plus two degrees, with daytime highs between two and nine degrees.
In the south and southeast, the high fog-like clouds will persist on Tuesday. In the rest of Austria, dense cloud fields will move in from the west with a weak disturbance zone. Only in the east will it remain sunny for most of the day. Early temperatures will range between minus six and plus three degrees, with daytime highs between two and eight degrees.
Dense clouds throughout the Eastern Alps
During the first few hours on Wednesday, dense clouds will dominate throughout the Eastern Alps. With a snow line between low altitudes and around 1,000 meters above sea level, it may rain or snow locally, especially in the parts of the country north of the Danube and in the southwest of Austria. In the afternoon, the chances of clearing clouds will increase, especially in the west and south. Early temperatures will reach minus three to plus four degrees, during the day one to ten degrees can be expected. It will be warmest in the western parts of the country.
Apart from a few exceptions, the sky will remain cloudy in the west and south on Thursday. It will rain or snow at times, especially between Lake Constance and Salzburg, mostly during the afternoon hours. The snow line will be between 900 and 1,500 meters above sea level.
Rain and snow in the west
Further east and south-east, on the other hand, there will be an interplay of sunny spells and lots of dense clouds. Apart from a few short showers in the mountains, the weather here will be largely dry. In the morning, temperatures will remain between minus five and plus four degrees. Daytime highs will be between four and twelve degrees. It will be warmest again in the western parts of the country.
The influence of low pressure will cause a lot of dense clouds in the eastern Alps on Friday. There will be little sunshine in general. It will rain or snow at times, especially in the west of Austria, but also in the north and east during the morning hours. The snow line will be between 400 and 1,500 meters above sea level from east to west. Early temperatures will hover between minus five and plus four degrees. Daytime highs are likely to be between four and ten degrees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
