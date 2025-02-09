Spring was only a brief guest: week gets off to a gloomy start

Dense clouds throughout the Eastern Alps

During the first few hours on Wednesday, dense clouds will dominate throughout the Eastern Alps. With a snow line between low altitudes and around 1,000 meters above sea level, it may rain or snow locally, especially in the parts of the country north of the Danube and in the southwest of Austria. In the afternoon, the chances of clearing clouds will increase, especially in the west and south. Early temperatures will reach minus three to plus four degrees, during the day one to ten degrees can be expected. It will be warmest in the western parts of the country.