Ticket prices for Super Bowl significantly lower

The starting price on Saturday afternoon (local time) was around 2600 US dollars (around 2500 euros). There are several reasons for the drop in prices. The Superdome in New Orleans holds around 15,000 more spectators than the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Hotel capacities in New Orleans, on the other hand, are scarcer than in Vegas and the prices per night are correspondingly more expensive - fewer fans can therefore afford the trip and demand is therefore lower.