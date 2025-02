Advisor Weger: “Guido doesn’t want to stop like this!”

At the "Krone" regulars' table in Saalbach, player consultant Mario Weger drew a connection between skiing and soccer. The seasoned professional also gives an insight into the winter sports life of Man City star Erling Haaland, reveals which good friend he recently referred and talks about how Rapid pro Guido Burgstaller is feeling after the brutal attack against him. "Guido doesn't want to stop like this," emphasizes Weger.