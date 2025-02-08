“Putin is not preparing for talks …”

Trump: meeting with Zelensky possible next week

On Friday, Trump held out the prospect of a meeting with Zelensky soon. "I will probably meet with President Zelensky next week," said the US head of state at the White House during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Regarding the location of a possible meeting, Trump said that it could be Washington. "I'm not traveling there," said the Republican, presumably with Kiev in mind.