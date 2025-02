Purker achieves best World Cup result

What a day for Claudia Purker! The Nordic combined athlete finished fifth in Otepää (Estonia), her best World Cup result to date. The Pongau native also put in a strong performance in the 5-kilometer cross-country ski run, making her the best Austrian. "I am mega happy. It was a really cool day," beamed the 26-year-old. She showed her fighting spirit on the cross-country ski run, pushing herself far beyond her limits: "I tried to stay in front for as long as possible because I knew there was something at stake."