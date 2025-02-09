The shock of shearing

Shearing at the vet's had to be done under anesthetic. The three of us had a hard time trimming the sticky fur, which was like a thick carpet, to a minimum. It was only in the middle of this procedure that they realized that the right paw was completely missing. "It probably broke a long time ago and then rotted off," says Sarah. The remains of it, including the bones, were found surrounded by thick matted fur!