"We were horrified"
A death in the Tyrolean lowlands also brought to light an animal drama that had probably been hidden for years: a dog was completely neglected, and shearing and X-rays revealed much worse!
"We're used to a lot, but this horrified us too," says Sarah from the Wörgl animal shelter, describing the moment when she first came into contact with the Havanese dog. Further diagnoses and findings over the next few days made the case even more dramatic.
Living in desolate conditions
The background to the case is a death in the district of Kitzbühel. The deceased had lived in desolate conditions, had struggled to cope with her own life - and in the middle of it all was her little dog. The matted ball of fur ended up at the animal shelter via the police and the district authority.
She had probably broken a long time ago and then rotted off.
Sarah, Tierschutzverein für Tirol
The shock of shearing
Shearing at the vet's had to be done under anesthetic. The three of us had a hard time trimming the sticky fur, which was like a thick carpet, to a minimum. It was only in the middle of this procedure that they realized that the right paw was completely missing. "It probably broke a long time ago and then rotted off," says Sarah. The remains of it, including the bones, were found surrounded by thick matted fur!
Further diagnostics, including blood work, revealed very high inflammation levels - "as high as we have ever seen in dogs". The poor animal, said the vet, would probably not have lived much longer under these circumstances.
Friendly to humans despite the agony
Despite the terrible circumstances, the dog has now been given the name "Happy". "Because she is actually very friendly and is happy to meet people. She only gets angry if you get too close to her injured leg," says Sarah.
I have now taken the dog into my home. We want to find a place of mercy at some point.
Sarah, Tierschutzverein für Tirol
The animal shelter employee saw no other way than to take the four-legged "rehab patient" into her home for the time being. "She has to be carried out to go to the toilet and can only walk a few steps." At some point, the animal welfare organization hopes to find a place of mercy for the poor dog.
Please report any observations
Why has no one ever raised the alarm? It is suspected that the animal was only allowed to see a garden at most and was not taken for walks in public. "Anyone who notices such desolate conditions should report them urgently", is the appeal from the animal welfare organization.
