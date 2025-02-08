At the World Ski Championships in Saalbach
Taxi driver and passer-by engage in Hollywood scenes
Hinterglemm on Friday evening: A cab driver and a passer-by clashed in the evening hours and triggered a major police operation. Eyewitnesses tell the "Krone" exclusively about the incident. The police appease and refer to ongoing investigations.
A broken nose and a broken window pane on a large cab - this is the result of wild scenes on the Hinterglemm fan mile late on Friday evening. But first things first.
At around 11.30pm on Friday evening, ski fans wanted to leave a pub in the Hinterglemm Fan Mile and set off for Saalbach. The cab was already waiting. Suddenly a second cab arrived. What happened next was reminiscent of a Hollywood movie scene.
The second taxi driver is said to have started honking his horn and gesticulating wildly. Another party guest tried to calm the angry driver down. The situation then escalated, according to eyewitnesses: A war of words began. The driver also grabbed the passer-by by the throat, according to the bystanders.
The observers describe: "He stepped on the gas and briefly dragged the passer-by with him." The fan was apparently able to get away, but that was not enough. "The taxi driver drove off, turned around, got out of the car and threw a bottle at the man," the eyewitnesses reported. He is even said to have shouted "I'm taking him with me now!"
"Then he allegedly got back into his cab and raced towards the passer-by," the eyewitnesses continue, adding: "Only a jump onto the hood saved the man. After driving 50 or 60 meters, the pedestrian was thrown off."
According to the police, nothing more happened than a broken nose and a broken window pane. The passer-by did not suffer any injuries. The police also confirmed that there were different statements.
Why the driver's door had a smashed window and why the driver had a broken nose is part of the police investigation. The executive did not want to make an explicit statement yet due to the ongoing investigation. Just this much: "Some witness statements are still needed."
