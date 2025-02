Vacation traffic and roadworks: Traffic jam on the A10

There is another traffic jam on the A10 between Golling and Werfen in both directions on Saturday. Drivers will have to be patient in both directions, according to the ÖAMTC there is a time loss of around one hour. There is also congestion on the Pinzgauer Bundesstraße (B311) in the direction of St. Johann and on the Salzachtalstraße (B159) between Bischofshofen and Golling. Traffic is also congested on the German A8 at Bad Reichenhall near the Salzburg state border.