Clothes, music and co
A flea market as a “safe space” for young women
All-day flea markets with trendy clothes, cool music and drinks - something that is already very popular in big cities like Graz and Vienna is now set to offer young women a "safe space" in Klagenfurt too.
The idea was born on a Saturday in October: "Neither of us are fans of throwing away old but still nice clothes, and flea markets specifically for young women are unfortunately in short supply here. That's why we thought we'd simply organize one ourselves," says Anna Guzdek (25) from Pörtschach, one of the two initiators of the "Babe's Bazaar".
The event, which she organizes together with friend Sandra Gole (24) from Grafenstein, is based on the girls' flea markets that are already well-known in Germany and in major Austrian cities such as Vienna and Graz.
The concept is characterized by extras: "We play music, there is coffee and drinks, snacks, changing rooms with mirrors, goodie bags and participation is open to everyone - the bazaar is not intended to be an exclusive blogger flea market, but a 'safe space' for young women," explains Guzdek.
"We've never done anything like this before and have no intention of making a profit," say the students: "We just want to provide a place where girls can meet and exchange clothes." Nevertheless, the two of them put a lot of time into the preparations and the social media presence: "Sandra is responsible for the visualizations, I write the texts. We've been working on it for months, and it's taken up all our free time in the last few weeks," laughs Guzdek.
Sustainability and regionality
Also responsible for creating the goodie bags that will be raffled off and that the first visitors and sellers will receive: "In addition to the sustainability aspect, regionality is important to us, which is why we are working with Austrian companies. This should also strengthen the sense of community."
Anyone who wants to take a look at the "Babe's Bazaar" girls' flea market is invited to store on Sunday, February 9: It starts at 10:30 a.m. at the event center at Alpen-Adria-Platz 1 in Klagenfurt. Admission: three euros.
