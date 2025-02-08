A flea market as a “safe space” for young women

"We've never done anything like this before and have no intention of making a profit," say the students: "We just want to provide a place where girls can meet and exchange clothes." Nevertheless, the two of them put a lot of time into the preparations and the social media presence: "Sandra is responsible for the visualizations, I write the texts. We've been working on it for months, and it's taken up all our free time in the last few weeks," laughs Guzdek.