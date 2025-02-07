Election 2025: The German fear of Austria

But one thing is clear for the SPD: if it refuses to do so completely, it could itself become the cause of political gridlock. In the coming weeks, new polls will show whether voters are still fed up with the constant bickering or whether they will vote for a stable government for Germany. So far, the dispute has had little impact on the current polls. The CDU is making slight gains in all trend observations, while the Greens, AfD and SPD are losing or gaining slightly, depending on the institute. This does not make things any easier.