Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Only one more year

Who in Salzburg is ready for the sporting Olympus

Nachrichten
08.02.2025 07:00

In a year's time, the Winter Games in Milan & Cortina will take place. The "Krone" does the check: In which disciplines Salzburg's aces are best equipped and in which areas there is currently still some catching up to do.

0 Kommentare

While Austria's alpine stars are currently competing for medals at the World Championships in Saalbach, the countdown to an even bigger sporting highlight is already underway: the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina!

In a year's time, it will be all about gold, silver and bronze under the sign of the five rings. Reason enough for the "Krone" to take a look at which Salzburgers are already in Olympic form and in which disciplines the leverage must be applied.

SKI ALPIN

With Mirjam Puchner and Stefan Brennsteiner, only two Salzburgers made it into the World Championship squad. There are unlikely to be too many more in the next twelve months. Lisa Grill is injured again, Viktoria Bürgler, Stefan Rieser or Christopher Neumayer would have to make a considerable leap in performance.

Mirjam Puchner is attacking in Saalbach today - she has her sights firmly set on the 2026 Olympics. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Mirjam Puchner is attacking in Saalbach today - she has her sights firmly set on the 2026 Olympics.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

SKI JUMPING

Jan Hörl and Stefan Kraft are more than ready for the Games. Another candidate, Daniel Huber, is currently injured. Lisa Eder stands out in the women's event. Chiara Kreuzer and Sara Marita Kramer, on the other hand, fall into the category of problem children.

NORDIC COMBINED

Stefan Rettenegger has yet to reach the podium this season, but as seventh overall he is once again one of the best. As the combined athletes only have two starting places per nation, it will be difficult for his brother Thomas, as Johannes Lamparter (T) is likely to be seeded. In the women's event, Claudia Purker, who is in strong form, can hope for Olympic honors.

Stefan Rettenegger. (Bild: GEPA)
Stefan Rettenegger.
(Bild: GEPA)

CROSS-COUNTRY

Teresa Stadlober is the undisputed number one in the women's race for the competitions in Val di Fiemme - also her favorite place in the World Cup. Sprinters Lukas Mrkonjic and Michael Föttinger are among the extended circle of potential starters.

BIATHLON

If Simon Eder continues his career, he has the best chance of making it to the Games for a fifth time. Fabian Müllauer and Fredrik Mühlbacher can also hope for appearances. Anna Andexer and Lea Rothschopf are hot contenders in the women's singles, and Kristina Oberthaler should also be on the list.

Anna Andexer is taking part in the World Championships in Lenzerheide - she is Austria's top talent. (Bild: Tröster Andreas/ANDREAS TROESTER)
Anna Andexer is taking part in the World Championships in Lenzerheide - she is Austria's top talent.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas/ANDREAS TROESTER)

SNOWBOARD

Andreas Prommegger (five podium finishes this season) and Claudia Riegler (one) are also a force to be reckoned with at an advanced age!

FREESTYLE SKIING

Matej Svancer leads the big air rankings, with Lukas Müllauer as a second candidate. There is also a good chance of competing in slopestyle.

Recently won in Aspen: Matej Svancer. (Bild: GEPA)
Recently won in Aspen: Matej Svancer.
(Bild: GEPA)

TOBOGGANING

Noah Kallan competed in the World Cup for the first time this season. However, there is hardly any way around the quartet of Wolfgang Kindl, Jonas Müller, Nico and David Gleirscher. It would take an explosion of performance.

BOB

Jakob Mandlbauer from Salzburg is Austria's number two and has a good chance of getting a ticket for the games in Italy.

ICE SKATING

The duo Sophia Schaller and Livio Mayr have an outside chance, they finished 16th at the European Championships.

Sophia Schaller and Livio Mayr (Bild: AFP/AFP or licensors)
Sophia Schaller and Livio Mayr
(Bild: AFP/AFP or licensors)

SKI MOUNTAINEERING

Sarah Dreier is a world leader in the vertical. As there is a sprint and a mixed relay on the program in Italy, it is more than unrealistic for her to compete under the five rings. Hannes Lohfeyer and Kevin Hinterberger are also likely to be in a tight spot.

FURTHER

The Games will probably come too soon for skeleton athlete Sarah Baumgartner. Salzburg will not be represented in curling, speed skating, short track and ice hockey (ÖEHV failed to qualify).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Nister
Christoph Nister
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf