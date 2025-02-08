Only one more year
Who in Salzburg is ready for the sporting Olympus
In a year's time, the Winter Games in Milan & Cortina will take place. The "Krone" does the check: In which disciplines Salzburg's aces are best equipped and in which areas there is currently still some catching up to do.
While Austria's alpine stars are currently competing for medals at the World Championships in Saalbach, the countdown to an even bigger sporting highlight is already underway: the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina!
In a year's time, it will be all about gold, silver and bronze under the sign of the five rings. Reason enough for the "Krone" to take a look at which Salzburgers are already in Olympic form and in which disciplines the leverage must be applied.
SKI ALPIN
With Mirjam Puchner and Stefan Brennsteiner, only two Salzburgers made it into the World Championship squad. There are unlikely to be too many more in the next twelve months. Lisa Grill is injured again, Viktoria Bürgler, Stefan Rieser or Christopher Neumayer would have to make a considerable leap in performance.
SKI JUMPING
Jan Hörl and Stefan Kraft are more than ready for the Games. Another candidate, Daniel Huber, is currently injured. Lisa Eder stands out in the women's event. Chiara Kreuzer and Sara Marita Kramer, on the other hand, fall into the category of problem children.
NORDIC COMBINED
Stefan Rettenegger has yet to reach the podium this season, but as seventh overall he is once again one of the best. As the combined athletes only have two starting places per nation, it will be difficult for his brother Thomas, as Johannes Lamparter (T) is likely to be seeded. In the women's event, Claudia Purker, who is in strong form, can hope for Olympic honors.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Teresa Stadlober is the undisputed number one in the women's race for the competitions in Val di Fiemme - also her favorite place in the World Cup. Sprinters Lukas Mrkonjic and Michael Föttinger are among the extended circle of potential starters.
BIATHLON
If Simon Eder continues his career, he has the best chance of making it to the Games for a fifth time. Fabian Müllauer and Fredrik Mühlbacher can also hope for appearances. Anna Andexer and Lea Rothschopf are hot contenders in the women's singles, and Kristina Oberthaler should also be on the list.
SNOWBOARD
Andreas Prommegger (five podium finishes this season) and Claudia Riegler (one) are also a force to be reckoned with at an advanced age!
FREESTYLE SKIING
Matej Svancer leads the big air rankings, with Lukas Müllauer as a second candidate. There is also a good chance of competing in slopestyle.
TOBOGGANING
Noah Kallan competed in the World Cup for the first time this season. However, there is hardly any way around the quartet of Wolfgang Kindl, Jonas Müller, Nico and David Gleirscher. It would take an explosion of performance.
BOB
Jakob Mandlbauer from Salzburg is Austria's number two and has a good chance of getting a ticket for the games in Italy.
ICE SKATING
The duo Sophia Schaller and Livio Mayr have an outside chance, they finished 16th at the European Championships.
SKI MOUNTAINEERING
Sarah Dreier is a world leader in the vertical. As there is a sprint and a mixed relay on the program in Italy, it is more than unrealistic for her to compete under the five rings. Hannes Lohfeyer and Kevin Hinterberger are also likely to be in a tight spot.
FURTHER
The Games will probably come too soon for skeleton athlete Sarah Baumgartner. Salzburg will not be represented in curling, speed skating, short track and ice hockey (ÖEHV failed to qualify).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
