Mystery surrounding the cause
Erotic star (27) falls to her death during porn shoot
Anna "Polly" Beatriz Pereira Alves is dead. She died shortly after a movie shoot. The Brazilian was a celebrated star in the porn scene. The circumstances of her death remain a mystery ...
What happened: Anna had arranged to meet two young men on the 8th floor of the four-star Hotel Mont Blanc Apart in Nova Iguacu, around 40 kilometers northwest of Rio de Janeiro, for a film shoot with "sexually explicit content". But Anna did not leave the hotel. She was found lifeless in the courtyard the following day.
Drugs and alcohol involved
Since then, there has been a lot of guesswork surrounding her tragic death. According to the Mirror, it was revealed that alcohol had been consumed before the shoot. The two men admitted during police questioning that drugs had also been involved, but neither of them can remember exactly how the tragic accident happened.
"Anna was very confused"
The two men stated on the record that they had found Anna in a "very confused state" when they greeted her on the day of the shoot. They had left the hotel together with another "friend", who had filmed the porn movie, before Anna's death. The three returned around 40 minutes later, but Anna was no longer in the room. A hotel employee finally discovered the body the next day.
Was Playmate under pressure?
Friends of Anna said that the porn starlet had recently been under pressure to fulfill the wishes of her subscribers on OnlyFans. Many had demanded "more risqué" content and she had also been "harassed". They do not believe it was suicide: Anna had many plans and was optimistic about the future.
"It's so hard without you"
Anna was buried on Saturday. Her boyfriend Pedro Henrique wrote in a message: "It's so hard without you, with every hour that passes (...) the hole in my heart only gets bigger."
Tragically, two days after Anna's death, her sister Isabelle Pereira also passed away. The cause of death is unknown.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
