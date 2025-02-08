Vorteilswelt
Vacation in Burgenland

Guaranteed to make the semester break exciting

Nachrichten
08.02.2025 11:00

For all those who are missing their annual ski vacation this year, there is plenty to discover in the local area? The "Krone" has alternatives for the vacation week: from museums, free ice skating and jumping fun. It certainly won't be boring in Burgenland.

The semester break begins today, Saturday, for around 33,000 schoolchildren. For all those who are missing their annual skiing vacation this year, there is plenty to discover in the local area? The "Krone" has alternatives for the vacation week: whether short breaks or day trips, Burgenland has something for everyone. Take a dip in one of the four thermal spas in the region.

Watch out when visiting thermal spas on vacation!
Whether it's a family vacation or relaxation days: each thermal spa has its own advantages. But beware! During the vacations, the local wellness temples are very busy. It pays to take a look at the respective website in advance so that you don't end up going there for nothing.

On February 11 and February 13, the artificial ice rink in Eisenstadt is open to children and young people up to the age of 18 free of charge. (Bild: Andreas Hafenscher)
On February 11 and February 13, the artificial ice rink in Eisenstadt is open to children and young people up to the age of 18 free of charge.
(Bild: Andreas Hafenscher)

Sport and action are also guaranteed in the provincial capital of Eisenstadt, for example. As a special treat, children and young people up to the age of 18 can use the indoor swimming pool free of charge on Monday and Wednesday during the semester break, while the artificial ice rink is open to them free of charge on Tuesday and Thursday.

The Star Jump Oberwart is 3000 square meters of fun. (Bild: Husbauer Norbert)
The Star Jump Oberwart is 3000 square meters of fun.
(Bild: Husbauer Norbert)

Lots of fun is also guaranteed at the StarJump trampoline park at Messe Oberwart. There is plenty of sporting adventure for all ages on 3000 square meters. It is open daily from 10 am to 8 pm during the semester break. You can also go high up in Parndorf. There, "Jumpworld.One" also offers 3000 square meters of jumping fun at the highest level.

Forchtenstein Castle invites little explorers
Burgenland also has a lot to offer culturally. Little explorers are welcome at Forchtenstein Castle from February 4 to 16. During a guided tour, visitors can learn more about mythical creatures, treasures and everyday life in the past. Various stations also invite you to join in.

No winter wonderland but spooky fun awaits on February 15 at Schlaining Castle. (Bild: Florian Schauer)
No winter wonderland but spooky fun awaits on February 15 at Schlaining Castle.
(Bild: Florian Schauer)

On February 15, young and old can look forward to spooky trails at Schlaining Castle. The full moon tour offers all brave visitors an exclusive and very special opportunity to experience the mystical side of Friedensburg Castle. In the darkness, equipped with lanterns, you will explore the old fortress and its mysterious paths.

