Nerves are on edge
Escalation in the jungle: Lilly’s collar bursts!
Camp fever in the jungle camp: the campers had to go without food for two days - and that clearly got on their nerves. The mood around the campfire was more explosive than ever!
The mood hit rock bottom on Friday evening, just before the final. It wasn't just the hunger that was to blame, but also Timur's teasing. "I noticed something that I don't think is cool at all. It has a very private background. I don't think it's cool when people make fun of individuals," he explained.
Timur has Anna-Carina on his back
And immediately explained who he was referring to: "Anna, I have to talk to you. If you have a problem with someone, then address it directly - but don't do these back-stabbing stories."
Anna-Carina was stunned. "Who am I supposed to do something against?" Timur stuck to his guns: "It's extremely noticeable with Edith - and I personally have a very allergic reaction to it. But there's something personal about it." Pierre followed up: "If it's personal, why are you discussing it openly here? That's really offensive! What are you presuming to do?"
The 35-year-old gave an example: "She's standing in the rain, enjoying the rain - and you're making fun of it." Alessia then also intervened: "Ever since you got a 'maybe', you've been doing everything you can to get airtime. You're looking for topics that are completely irrelevant - simply because you're afraid of being kicked off!" Timur remained calm: "I don't care if I get kicked off. That's not an argument."
"You're hypnotized"
But Alessia didn't give in: "Maybe your family just motivated you? They did write: 'Come out of yourself more'." Timur nodded. "100 percent! And: 'Stand up for your values'. And that's what I do!"
For Anna-Carina, the matter was clear: "Since you had a nice chat with Edith yesterday, you've totally changed today. You're like hypnotized!" Edith asked the pop singer to explain what she meant by "hypnotized". Anna-Carina blocked it: "I don't need to. You don't understand anyway." Edith countered: "You like laughing at people, Anna-Carina!"
Lilly extends her claws
That's when Lilly finally burst her bubble. She jumped up and shouted: "STOP!" Lilly said that she didn't understand why Timur was even bringing up the subject. The situation then escalated completely. Maurice got angry and shouted: "Anna, don't let yourself be provoked. Stop it!" Then it came to the final scandal: Edith approached Anna-Carina again, but she jumped up. "NO, I don't want to talk to you!"
Anna-Carina stormed out of the group with Lilly, crying. "I swear, he's under a spell!" The two of them were stunned - where had this suddenly come from? Why did Timur react like that? "There's some manipulative technique that has brainwashed him so that this man turns people on as if remote-controlled," says the pop singer. She is convinced that Timur is only doing this because his letter said that he should show himself more. But why does he have to do it on her back of all people?
Maurice finally came to Lilly and Anna-Carina. He again said that Timur was looking for reasons to "let the messiah hang out". "That was also my argument with him, because I said you do certain things here so that you stand out, so that you go down well with the viewers."
Discussion without end
"We're not a family here, we're not friends either. We're a community that lives together - and you either get along or you don't." With these words, Alessia finally clarified how she sees living together in the camp. Timur followed up: "But where is the limit of humanity? Just because someone is different, maybe a bit over the top ..."
Alessia stands by her opinion: "We're all different." And she has no problem making fun of herself: "I even laugh at myself when I'm scared. I pee my pants every time." But Timur saw a difference: "It's about the intention. If you laugh at yourself, that's fine. But when you laugh at others ... It's funny until it's not funny anymore."
"The two of them are victims"
Alessia thought it was unfair that Timur made it sound like the whole group was laughing at one person: But for Timur, the discussion was about group dynamics - and he stuck to his view. Anna-Carina, on the other hand, didn't understand why he was getting involved at all. Timur remained calm: "Because I notice things that aren't cool. Anna, please, stop it."
Alessia finally intervened vehemently: "Anna, I'd like you to stop going into it because that's what the two of them want now: Those two are in the victim role and we're the MOBBERS!" Applause from the others! Alessia made a pact: "Lilly, Pierre, please don't let us talk about this anymore. They want to make us look like we're bullying someone - but that never happened!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
