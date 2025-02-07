Driving without a license
Feldkirch’s mayor became a fare dodger
That really backfired: Feldkirch's mayor Manfred Rädler got behind the wheel himself at the inauguration of the new e-waste car and drove the vehicle around 20 meters. Unfortunately, he didn't have the necessary license...
"We were simply delighted to have the first fully electric refuse truck in western Austria," the responsible employee from the city of Feldkirch told the Krone. To make sure the press photos were good, the head of the town, Manfred Rädler, got behind the wheel himself. When asked whether he had the necessary driving license to move the heavy vehicle a few meters during the press event, the head of the city answered in the affirmative. "He simply wasn't aware that this was not the case."
Because Manfred Rädler obviously didn't have the amendment to the driving license law in mind. Prior to this, the mayor held a class C license and would have been entitled to drive the heavy vehicle. Since the amendment, however, the mayor now only holds a C1 and C1E truck driver's license and would therefore not have been allowed to drive the refuse collection vehicle. However, he only became aware of this when he was approached by third parties after the journey. The mayor did not face any charges, but did receive an inquiry from the ORF after the failed PR stunt. Before the 20-metre ride could cause even more of a stir, he tried to smooth things over and admitted in a public statement that he had not informed himself sufficiently in advance.
Apology and voluntary disclosure
"This was a mistake on my part, which was based on a legal error and for which I expressly apologize," reads a statement from the city. Rädler will immediately submit a full statement of facts to the police and await the further steps of the responsible district authority. "I will of course accept the decisions of the responsible authorities," he said. It remains to be seen whether the authorities will react more pontifically than the Pope because of a 20-meter drive or whether they will show mercy.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.