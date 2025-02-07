Feldkirch’s mayor became a fare dodger

Because Manfred Rädler obviously didn't have the amendment to the driving license law in mind. Prior to this, the mayor held a class C license and would have been entitled to drive the heavy vehicle. Since the amendment, however, the mayor now only holds a C1 and C1E truck driver's license and would therefore not have been allowed to drive the refuse collection vehicle. However, he only became aware of this when he was approached by third parties after the journey. The mayor did not face any charges, but did receive an inquiry from the ORF after the failed PR stunt. Before the 20-metre ride could cause even more of a stir, he tried to smooth things over and admitted in a public statement that he had not informed himself sufficiently in advance.