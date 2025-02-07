Golden day
European Championship gold in a hundredth of a second thriller for Samuel Maier
Janine Flock and Samuel Maier have delivered an Austrian gold double at the European Skeleton Championships in Lillehammer!
Flock raced to her fourth European Championship title and twelfth European Championship medal at the World Cup final. It is the first precious metal at a major event for her Tyrolean compatriot. They can go one better in March at the World Championships in Lake Placid.
Flock raced to her third win of the season on the Norwegian Olympic track with a big lead over Mystique Ro (USA/+0.46 seconds) and European Championship silver medallist Amelia Coltman (GBR/+0.85). The 35-year-old also secured her third overall World Cup victory after 2015 and 2021, having won her last European Championship gold to date in Igls in 2019.
"I didn't think it would turn out like this at the start of the season. I can't stop grinning. It's unbelievable, Sammy also cleaned up, a mega day," said Flock. The satisfaction after overcoming back problems is great. "The important thing is not to give up and to always keep a tight rein. But the fun hasn't been lost either and the fire for the competition has always been burning."
Maier's dream came true
Maier won by just one hundredth of a second ahead of Great Britain's Marcus Wyatt, with Germany's Axel Jungk, who came third at the European Championships, 0.03 seconds behind him. The 25-year-old secured the first Austrian men's European Championship title since Walter Stern in 2003. Markus Penz last won a medal in 2007 with silver.
"I still can't quite believe it. You could say that I gave away the World Cup victory at the top and won European Championship gold in the lower section. I also had absolute top speed on the track twice. It's a dream come true," said Maier. The World Championships can come. "I'm in the flow with my sled and was able to keep improving at the start."
In the World Cup rankings, the Tyrolean, who was recently absent due to illness, was 0.12 seconds behind the victorious Chinese athlete Lin Qinwei. He finished fourth in the overall standings after three podium places. Alexander Schlintner and Julia Erlacher did not make it into the top ten at the European Championships.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
