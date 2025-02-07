Plus of 17.5 percent
Wholesale prices for jewelry and coffee up
Wholesale prices rose at the beginning of the year. The increase for watches and jewelry was as much as 17.5 percent, while coffee, tea, cocoa and spices rose by 12.9 percent. This was closely followed by non-alcoholic beverages (11%) in the wholesale sector.
"Other petroleum products" became 8.4% more expensive, while fruit, vegetables and potatoes rose by an average of 5.3%. Motor gasoline, including diesel, rose by 5.1 percent month-on-month.
By contrast, technical chemicals (down 15.2 percent) and solid fuels (down 15 percent) became significantly cheaper. Metal construction elements and installation supplies, used and residual materials and pets have also become slightly cheaper since December. Prices have therefore developed very differently depending on the product group.
Prices often adjusted at the turn of the year
The somewhat stronger price increase compared to the previous month can be explained, among other things, by the fact that some companies do not adjust their prices on an ongoing basis, but at the turn of the year. In addition, the CO₂ tax was increased at the beginning of January, Statistics Austria announced in a press release on Friday.
Wholesale prices rose by 1.5% in January compared to December 2024. From January to February 2025, the increase amounted to 1.3 percent. "After Austrian wholesalers mostly lowered their prices in 2024, we are seeing an increase again at the beginning of 2025," said Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas. Inflation amounted to 3.3 percent in January.
