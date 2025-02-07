Now taking part in the World Championships after all
ÖSV lady: “I had to distance myself from that”
Following Ricarda Haaser's withdrawal from the World Championships, the ÖSV brought Christina Ager to Saalbach-Hinterglemm at short notice. The 29-year-old had not been nominated for the World Championships beforehand. Instead of watching yesterday's super-G, she skied on the Arlberg. "I had to get away from it," said Ager.
The Tyrolean, who finished 23rd in the third downhill training session, is not an option for tomorrow's downhill for technical reasons, but could take Haaser's place in the team combined next week. "I like being there, I'm happy, I can soak up the atmosphere. I'm just enjoying it," said Ager after "very turbulent" hours on Thursday afternoon, when it was time to "pack up and please come."
"It was really difficult for me"
Ager had not followed the super-G after the World Championship disappointment and had gone skiing on the Arlberg instead. "I had to get away from it," said the 29-year-old. "The week after I was told it wasn't going to happen was really hard. It was really difficult for me to get my head around it and motivate myself for training."
Now an unexpected appearance at the major event beckons. "It's a privilege to be able to compete for Austria at a World Championships." Ager finished fourth in the special downhill in Saalbach last year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.