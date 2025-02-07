Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Now taking part in the World Championships after all

ÖSV lady: “I had to distance myself from that”

Nachrichten
07.02.2025 11:34

Following Ricarda Haaser's withdrawal from the World Championships, the ÖSV brought Christina Ager to Saalbach-Hinterglemm at short notice. The 29-year-old had not been nominated for the World Championships beforehand. Instead of watching yesterday's super-G, she skied on the Arlberg. "I had to get away from it," said Ager.

0 Kommentare

The Tyrolean, who finished 23rd in the third downhill training session, is not an option for tomorrow's downhill for technical reasons, but could take Haaser's place in the team combined next week. "I like being there, I'm happy, I can soak up the atmosphere. I'm just enjoying it," said Ager after "very turbulent" hours on Thursday afternoon, when it was time to "pack up and please come."

"It was really difficult for me"
Ager had not followed the super-G after the World Championship disappointment and had gone skiing on the Arlberg instead. "I had to get away from it," said the 29-year-old. "The week after I was told it wasn't going to happen was really hard. It was really difficult for me to get my head around it and motivate myself for training."

Ariane Rädler (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Ariane Rädler
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Now an unexpected appearance at the major event beckons. "It's a privilege to be able to compete for Austria at a World Championships." Ager finished fourth in the special downhill in Saalbach last year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf