Banana cake and very British scones

Vanilla cranberry scones

Ingredients: 280g plain flour, 40g sugar, 2 tsp baking powder, 1 pinch of salt, 130g soft butter, 125g dried cranberries, 125g buttermilk, 1 egg, 1 tbsp vanilla sugar

Preparation: Mix the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Mix the buttermilk, egg and vanilla sugar. Chop the cranberries. Knead everything together with the soft butter to form a dough. Shape into equal-sized balls and bake in the oven at 170°C fan oven for approx. 25 minutes until golden brown. Cut in half, spread with mascarpone and jam and enjoy at a winter brunch!