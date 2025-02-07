Will it still be something?
Many things are still “red” between blue and black
Negotiations on an FPÖ-ÖVP coalition continued on Friday with a meeting of the party leaders in a small circle. Most recently, there had been major differences, particularly over the division of portfolios. Now the ÖVP is moving - and could give up the finance portfolio after decades.
The first round of negotiations ended after 45 minutes. After a lunch break, negotiations continued at another location. As the "Krone" learned, the FPÖ continues to insist on the Ministry of the Interior and Finance. There is still no agreement on this point of contention.
Stocker wants to approach Kickl
According to reports from the ÖVP federal states, ÖVP leader Christian Stocker is planning to approach Kickl. Next week he would like to offer the Blue Party the following deal: The ÖVP renounces the Ministry of Finance, but insists on the Ministry of the Interior. Well-informed ÖVP circles are saying that this could "clear the way for a center-right government in Austria", as "a government capable of taking action is urgently needed".
ÖVP leader Christian Stocker also spoke out on Friday afternoon via the short message service X: "Negotiations on a balanced distribution of portfolios will continue", he explained after the talks.
Big chunks still to come
Over the past few days, the negotiations have repeatedly appeared to be on the brink of collapse. The situation escalated on Tuesday when the FPÖ presented the ÖVP with a proposal for the distribution of portfolios, which the People's Party described as "unacceptable" because it did not correspond to the election results. The FPÖ had received 28.8 percent of the vote in September, the ÖVP 26.3 percent.
Kickl's "super chancellorship"
The ÖVP convened its party executive in response to the FPÖ's demand for the interior and finance portfolios as well as EU, media and cultural agendas. FPÖ leader Kickl followed up the next day on Facebook and once again emphasized the FPÖ's claim to the finance and interior ministries. The Freedom Party leader wants to create a "super chancellery", according to ÖVP circles.
The Blacks are said to have presented an alternative proposal in response, although this was denied by the FPÖ. It was only after his talks with the Federal President on Thursday that Kickl agreed with Stocker to continue the talks.
Key points on "red"
However, the allocation of posts was not the only open point in the negotiations. According to reports, key points in the subgroups have been set to "red", particularly those relating to foreign policy and the media, but also in some areas such as finance and taxes. These unresolved issues are to be dealt with by the chief negotiators, but no real progress has been made so far.
There is still no movement from either side on the bank levy demanded by the Freedom Party. The black economic wing is also likely to oppose a financial contribution from the chambers to the budget restructuring.
There are also other points of contention such as the abolition of the ORF budget levy, which the FPÖ wants, the Sky Shield missile defense system and a common line on European policy.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.